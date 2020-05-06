MGM Growth Properties’ (MGP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

