Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,802,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 6,964,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,487,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

