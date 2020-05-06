Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.70, 54,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 952,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

