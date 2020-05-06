Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,692,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,608,405. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

