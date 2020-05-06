Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

