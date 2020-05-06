Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSI opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

