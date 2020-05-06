Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,524.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

