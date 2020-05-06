Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.60. Myomo shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 15,363 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 87.78% of Myomo worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

