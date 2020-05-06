Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64, 26,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,249,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

