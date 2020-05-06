National Bank Financial Comments on Altagas Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altagas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Altagas alerts:

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altagas from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$17.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Altagas and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.75.

ALA stock opened at C$16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.43.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.