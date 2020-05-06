NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

NCR stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,738,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 71,562.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 503,798 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

