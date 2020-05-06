NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.57% of NetScout Systems worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.