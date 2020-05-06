NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $2.99. NF Energy Saving shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 43,868 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of NF Energy Saving as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

