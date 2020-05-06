NFI Group (NFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

NFI opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.44. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The company has a market cap of $973.66 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Scott Smart purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$961,860. Also, Director Brian Vincent Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,903.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $142,335.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

