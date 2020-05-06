NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Goldman Sachs Group

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUKOY. VTB Capital lowered shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NK Lukoil PAO stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $108.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 39,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NK Lukoil PAO during the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NK Lukoil PAO during the fourth quarter worth $18,006,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

