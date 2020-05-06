Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOKIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.88 ($4.51).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

