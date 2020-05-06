Norddeutsche Landesbank Downgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.83.

BA opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 386.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 57,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Boeing by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

