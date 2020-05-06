Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

