Northcoast Research Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of OC opened at $42.15 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 59.1% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Owens Corning by 116.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

