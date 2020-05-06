Northcoast Research Weighs in on Papa John’s Int’l, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report released on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.91. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

