Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Down 1.9%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76, 57,667 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,158,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

