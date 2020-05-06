NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 193.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.7%.

Shares of NS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

