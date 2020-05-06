nVent Electric PLC Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NVT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

