Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCSI opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,272.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ruben purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

