Obseva’s (OBSV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Obseva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Obseva by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Obseva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Obseva by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

