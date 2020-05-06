Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,525,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,054,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.