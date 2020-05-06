OGE Energy (OGE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.19-2.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.72-$1.78 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.