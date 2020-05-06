OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.40 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:OJSCY opened at $4.40 on Monday. OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

