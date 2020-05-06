Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price target from analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.29 ($16.62).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €10.89 ($12.66) on Monday. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.12 and its 200-day moving average is €12.89.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

