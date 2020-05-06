Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Cut to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $32.97 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

