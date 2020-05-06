Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 99,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa stock opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

