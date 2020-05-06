Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$16,928.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Amy Joy Satov sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$16,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,575 shares in the company, valued at C$83,076.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $999.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.61. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.46.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

