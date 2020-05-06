Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.25 EPS.

Shares of OTTR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,062. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.