Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Down 1.8%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.49, approximately 344,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,450,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Insiders have purchased 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

