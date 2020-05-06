Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Down 9.2%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32, 11,982 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,027,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

