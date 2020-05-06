Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAGDF opened at $33.03 on Monday.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. The company offers various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories; traceability and stock, radio frequency identification (RFID), security, and durable labels; and container tracking, secure application module, mobile ticketing, operational maintenance, brand protection, customer relationship management, stock management, and access control solutions.

