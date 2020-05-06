Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.64. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 3,852,003 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.77%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

