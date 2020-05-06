Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 451,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,521 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.