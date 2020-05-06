PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. PBF Energy has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Citigroup lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.