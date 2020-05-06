PBF Logistics (PBFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBFX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $224,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

