Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PEB opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

