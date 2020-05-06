Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pegasystems in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGA. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $155,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $1,156,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

