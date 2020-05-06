Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 8 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Pendragon stock opened at GBX 7.62 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Pendragon has a 12-month low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.80 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

