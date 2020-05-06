Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance is primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak in china. Owing to the outbreak, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance and has suspended its dividend payouts. Moreover, intense competition from various casinos, video lottery, gaming at taverns and other Internet wagering services and weather-related downturns are adding to the downside. Also heightened competition with new entries in the already high-supply market pose concerns. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,768,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

