Penumbra (PEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $176.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $1,688,323.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 571,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,940,227.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $8,622,370. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.