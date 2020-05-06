PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.76. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 192,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

