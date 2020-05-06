Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

NYSE:PSX opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

