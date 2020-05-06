Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Earnings Results

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinterest stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 19,166,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,177,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pinterest to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

