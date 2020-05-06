Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

