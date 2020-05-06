Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STXB. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $10.37 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 996,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 645,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,927 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $61,980.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,188 shares of company stock valued at $484,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

